Glen M. Bailey, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 4:19 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation in Edwardsville. He was born August 5, 1933, in the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country for eight years and served during the Korean War. He retired from Tempel Steel after 29 years of dedicated service in the offices. He married Heidi (Blume) Bailey on June 4, 1987, in Chicago and she survives. In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by a step-daughter, Wanda Hall of Bloomington, Illinois; a step-grandson; a brother; a sisters; other family and friends. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com
