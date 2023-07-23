Glen Allen Jackson, 74, passed away at 1:36 am on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon, IL.
He was born on November 28, 1948 in Alton, IL to Ralph and Mary Ellen Jackson.
Glen was a proud Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War.
After retiring from the military, Glen worked in Maintenance for Alton Community School District. He was a member of Alton VFW Post 1308, Alton American Legion, Grafton American Legion, and enjoyed bowling. He loved spending with his family and friends.
Glen is survived by his loving daughter Lindsay Lasbury (Bill Coash) and grandson Ayden Glassmeyer of Blue Mound, IL.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joann Dillon, Dona Wright, Ralph Jackson Jr., and James Jackson.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association.
