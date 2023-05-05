Gladys Zukas

Gladys Marie Zukas, 82, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on May 1, 2023. She was born in Georgia on December 28, 1940 to James W. and Ann M. (Zupcic) Rideout.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Charles N. Zukas, whom she married on February 24, 1962. She is survived by their four children: Mike, Jeff, Michele and David; nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She enjoyed attending all of their sporting events and activities.
Gladys worked for the Granite City School District as a secretary for many years before retiring and was loved by all of the students, teachers, and staff. Everyone knew Gladys. She was an avid and talented dancer who could always find an event for music and dance. She was creative and dabbled in art forms such as glass cutting for stepping-stones and many other crafts.
In celebration of her life, a memorial gathering will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, Illinois.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society and will be accepted at the funeral home.
