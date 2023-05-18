Gillian “Jill” Allen, 88, passed away peacefully at 4:07PM on Monday, May15, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones at Barnes Jewish Hospital. Jill was born on April 20, 1935, in Mitcham Surrey, England. She was one of five children, born to Tom and Francis Smith. In her younger years, she had a love for drama, was quite the athlete, and graduated with certificates in shorthand and typing. She met the love of her life, Billy K. Allen, while he was in the United States Air Force stationed in Norway. They were married June 11, 1955, in Mitcham Surry, England at the Ascension Church in a double wedding with her sister Pam and husband Derrick. Jill and Billy K had three children Michael Allen (Mary Ann), Allison Delehanty and David Allen. For twelve years, she worked at Venture in Alton, where she could share her love of gardening and met many friends and acquaintances. She was a dedicated and active member of the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Godfrey. For 25 years, she led the Friends & Neighbors group at the senior citizens club. During this time, the club had over 250 members and she was responsible for planning monthly social events and creating the monthly newsletter. Outside of her family, some of the other joys in her life included gardening, bird watching and trout fishing at Bennett Springs State Park.
Jill was preceded in death by her husband Billy K, her parents Tom and Francis, siblings Gladys, Pam, twin brother Jack, Renee and David. She is survived by her brother Malcolm, son Michael Allen (Mary Ann) daughter Allison Delehanty and son David Allen. Grandchildren Carrie Allen, Darren (Korann) Delehanty, Rachel Delehanty (Groesch), Laura Allen, 8 great grandchildren and countless others who thought of her as a grandma.
Jill spent the last 35 years residing in Brighton, Illinois enjoying the peaceful and natural setting of her country home. Where she often enjoyed tea by the lake, time in her garden, fishing, hosting family get-togethers and making memories that will not soon be forgotten.
God Save The King!
Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until time of service at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be private at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Even though Jill loved her flowers, we are asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church.