Gerald L. “Jerry” Poole, 87, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois. He was born October 9, 1935, in Granite City, Illinois, a son of the late George and Bertha (Miller) Poole. He married Carole Y. (Smotherman) Poole on October 26, 1963, at Niedringhaus United Methodist Church in Granite City and she passed away on August 19, 2009. He later married Judy (Campbell) Browning Poole on October 1, 2021, in Edwardsville and she survives. Jerry retired from Granite City Steel in 1996 after 38 years of dedicated service in the cold strip as a pickle line operator. He was a member of the Granite City Elks Lodge, the Venice Social Club and Nameoki United Methodist Church and was a longtime member and supporter of the Granite City Eagles and the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed his days of hunting, fishing, and antiquing and was an avid fan of Harley Davidson motorcycles and U.S.A.C. Sprint Car Racing. In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by his son and his special friend, Bryan (Amy Stefko) Poole of Salem, Missouri; a daughter and her husband, Connie (Thomas) DiPrima of Chesapeake, Virginia; a granddaughter, Macy DiPrima of Chesapeake, Virginia; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his first wife and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Wilbur (Marion) Poole and Charles (Myrtle) Poole. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from 12:00 noon until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Nameoki United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
