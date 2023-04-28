Gerald Keith Peel, 86, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at River Crossings Care Center in Alton.
Born October 21, 1936 in Alton, he was the son of Joseph Herbert and Grace (Minnick) Peel.
A U.S. Navy veteran, he had worked as a machinist for McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft before becoming a field representative for S.I.S. Insurance, where he retired.
Jerry was an active member of the East Alton First United Methodist Church where he was member of the United Methodist Men, Church Choir, and Board of Trustees and Chairperson. He had served as a leader for the Boy Scouts of America and East Alton District 13 School Board Member.
On September 16, 1961 in Alton, he married Mary Ann May. She survives.
Surviving also are a son, Brian "Bernie" Peel of Fall City, WA; daughters, Melinda "Mindy" (John) Imig of Pewaukee, WI; Melissa "Missy" Peel of Alton; three grandchildren, Emily Imig, Allyson Imig, Gabrielia Bernaix; and a brother, Galen Peel in Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Herbert and Don Peel; and two sisters, Mary Jo Ferreria and Maxine Witham.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at East Alton First United Methodist Church. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate.
Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to East Alton First United Methodist Church.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.