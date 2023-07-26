Gerald F. Holt, 75 of Alton, passed away peacefully at 11:03 pm on Monday, July 24, 2023 at River Crossing in Alton, Illinois with his daughter and grandchildren by his side.
He was born on December 10, 1947 in West Virginia to Charles Holt and Catherine Holt (nee Trautt) .
Gerald moved to Alton, Illinois as a young man and remained for the rest of his life. He worked and retired as an Inspector for Laclede Steel. He was a supporter of the ASPCA and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Terry Holt and her significant other, Jim Haggarty, of Alton; his grandchildren, Amber (Tanner) Klump, of Carlyle, and Ian (Netta) Hailer, of Alton; his siblings, Rita (Willy) Faltin of Carrollton, IL, Donald (Yolie) Holt of Arkansas, Stephen (Susie) Holt of Alton, and Jim (Connie) Holt of Arkansas; six grandchildren, Rylan Grace, Daniel, Stella, Lynnox, Everleigh, and Owen; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Gerald's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. No services are scheduled at this time.
