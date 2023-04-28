Gerald Ray Connor, 66, of Granite City, IL passed away at 12:18 pm on April 27, 2023 at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
He was born to Albert and Helen (Simms) Connor on June 19, 1956 in Granite City, IL. Gerald met Ruth Kofron and they were married in St. Louis on March 12, 1983. Gerald was an outdoors man. He loved to hunt, fish and search for mushrooms. He was a jokester but would go out of his way to help anybody. Gerald loved spending time with his family and tinkering around the property
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ruth Connor, 2 daughters: Crystal (David) Miskelley, Kelly (Megan) Connor; 3 grandchildren: Alexis, Matthew and Jaxon Miskelley: 4 sisters: Dorothy Waggoner, Darlene Odom, Shelly Bettorf and Debra Sowash; a brother: Charles Connor; and his beloved dog: Layla.
Besides his parents is he preceded in death by 6 brothers; Joey Connor, Timothy Connor, Troy Connor, Ross Connor, Roy Connor and Ralph Connor, and his first family dog, Shadow.
Donations may be made in Gerald’s name to Autism Speaks or given directly to the family.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
