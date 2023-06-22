Georgua Fae Lyles, beloved wife of David Lyles, passed away on to her Heavenly reward with her Lord Christ Jesus on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Fae was born on September 25, 1942, and was the daughter of John and Veoria Mae Dodd.
She attended schools in Bethalto, IL and graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Fae retired from the State of Illinois Department of Employment Security, where she worked as an employment counselor and job developer.
Fae is survived by her loving husband, David; two stepsons Nick (Ranae) Lyles and Travis Lyles; brother David Dodd.
She was preceded in death by her parents. John and Veoria Mae; stepson Matthew Lyles.
Visitation will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.
Visitation will be held from 9 am until the time of funeral service at 10 am on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.
Burial will follow at Fieldon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
