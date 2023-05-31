George Edward Terry, 68, of Granite City passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Bria of Wood River. He was born November 9, 1954 in St. Louis, MO. George was a good person, he stayed to himself and enjoyed life.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Staten of Granite City; son, Joseph Terry of Granite City and seven grandchildren, Salena, Khloe, Joseph Jr., Javorian, Javian, Janasia and Aaliyah.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marry Ann Terry.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.