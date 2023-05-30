George Lesseg

George Fred Lesseg, 97 passed away on May 24th, 2023, at his home in Brussels, IL. George was born on August 11th, 1925 at his family's home to the late Anna Fredrickson and Walter Lesseg.
He married Lale Jean Carnes on November 22nd 1952 at the Zion Luthern church in Batchtown, IL.
George lived a full and long life, always putting his family and friends first and never thinking of himself. He served in the army for a full 4 years and was honorably discharged to then come back to Calhoun and marry his wife. He then started work in the Forestry department for the state of Illinois, which he continued until his retirement. He was the perfect role model for his grandchildren and great grandchildren in every way. He showed them love, compassion, and kindness, making sure they were well taken care of and had the skills to succeed on their own.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his grandchildren Kelley (John) Heffington, Karla Ellis, niece Margaret (Mark) Gurgol, Great grandchildren Brady Ellis, Brantley Heffington, Gracyn Heffington, Kayden Jones and Jaize Jones.
There will be no visitation or funeral in accordance with his wishes he will be cremated and buried at a later date.