George Edward Keith, 91, of Granite City, died on Sunday, July 30 ,2023 at Stearns Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on January 23, 1932 in Cairo, IL to Hayden and Syble (Seals) Keith.
George married Joyce Brown in Granite City, IL and she preceded him in death in 2014.
The loving father and grandfather owned Keith’s Lounge in Granite City for 60 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed travelling and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
George is survived by a daughter, Keri Keith of Granite city; 2 sons: Derrick (Teresa) Keith of East Carondolet, IL and Keith Norris of GA.; 8 grandchildren: Dominque Tobias, Eric Keith, Tiffany Keith, Billy Lay, Brian Lay, Melissa Pollard, Kodi Keith and George Norris; 14 great grandchildren and his long- time companion, Shirley Ridenhour.
Besides his parents, George is preceded in death by a son, Eric “Lennie” Keith and a brother, Sonny Keith.
Services are pending.
