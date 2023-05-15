George Arthur Lee Frank, 34, died at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, FL. Born December 13, 1988 in Jerseyville, IL, he was the son of Paul Frank of Jerseyville and the late Sandra (Dixon) Lennington. George worked as a carpenter for a construction company. Along with his father he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Cathy West, a son, Kyndle Alexander Frank, a brother, Robby Frank, and two sisters, Stacy Frank and Aleigha Long. Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Frank. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Noble Cemetery in Otterville, IL. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
