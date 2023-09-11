George T. Cook Jr., 92, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:55 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. He was born January 23, 1931, in Pascola, Missouri, a son of the late George T. and Sylvia Jewel (Cain) Cook Sr. He married Helen Ruth (Barnett) Peterson Cook on November 28, 1975, at Suburban Baptist Church in Granite City and she passed away on April 15, 2020. George retired from Granite City Steel in 1980 after 30 years of dedicated service as a steelworker. He then served 15 years of service with United Way until retiring in 1996. Throughout the years, he was a strong support of the union and served as a liaison with the AFL-CIO. He was a member of S.O.A.R. and enjoyed visiting with the retirees at meetings. The United States Marine proudly served his country during the Korean War and always displayed his American pride. George was a faithful and charter member of Suburban Baptist Church now known as Unity Baptist Church in Granite City where he has served as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday school superintendent and teacher. He was a recreation director and manager of the grounds of the Madison Count Baptist Association and helped with the many softball leagues for 20 years. He was very active in the community sports, enjoyed playing golf and softball and was a participant with the Senior Olympics. George was also known for his love of walking Wilson Park, rain or shine since 1975. He cherished his family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with family and friends. He is survived by three children, Dan and Jan Cook of Collinsville, Darrell Cook of Ringgold, Georgia and Carrie and George Lyons of Murray, Kentucky; a stepdaughter, Deana Peterson of Rock Hill, South Carolina; a step son-in-law, Brad Kopitsky of Rock Hill, South Carolina; former wife and mother of his children, Doris Hayes of Granite City; six grandchildren, Karen Kopitsky, David Kopitsky, Kady Allgood, Natalie Cuzzilla, Megan Brumment and Daniel Cook; four great grandchildren, Vivien, Bodhi, Aaron and Faris; two brothers, Jack and Micki Cook of Granite City and Terry and Myra Cook of Granite City; brother-in-law, Larry Morice of Sonora, California; sister-in-law, Sandy Cook of Glen Carbon; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Donna Kopitsky; two sisters, Joy and George Geggus and Judy Morice and two brothers, Mack and Loretta Cook and Lynn Cook. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Granite City on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Unity Baptist Church in Granite City on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Jarad Corzine officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Unity Baptist Church. www.irwinchapel.com
