George Baecht Jr.

George H. Baecht Jr., 79, of Golden Eagle passed away after a brief illness on Monday, August 21, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.
George was born on September 5, 1943, in Golden Eagle to the late George H. Sr. and Freida M. (Schulze) Baecht. He married Yvonne A. Nolte on May 1, 1965, at St. Matthew’s Church in Brussels, IL and they shared over 58 years together.
George worked many jobs in his life, Laclede Steel, private contractor, carpenter, dry wall hanger, and farmer. He served as the School Board President for Brussel’s Community School District. He graduated from Brussels Community High School in 1961 and furthered his education at Arkansas State University. He loved duck, pheasant and dove hunting with his son Keith and grandson Matthew and favorite pal Pepper II. He also enjoyed fishing with all of his children and grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife, Yvonne; his children, Keith (Rebeccah) Baecht of Jerseyville, Lynette (Matt) Eberhardt of Chenoa, IL and Daniel (Lea Ann) Baecht of Brookline, MO; grandchildren, Joseph Eberhardt, Matthew Baecht, Connor Baecht, and Samuel Baecht; siblings, Loyce Sagez of St. Charles, MO, Frank (Anita) Baecht of Golden Eagle, Susan Syrcle of Griggsville, IL, Tom (Jo) Wilfong of Barlow, KY, and Mary (Larry) Hubbartt of East Alton, IL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Shirley (Nolte) Kennedy of Hillsboro, MO, Bob (Anita) Nolte of Brussels, and Elmer (Leola) Nolte of Kane, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdad, Coy T. Wilfong; sisters and brothers-in-law, Genieva (Baecht)and Lester “Bud” Jacobs, Shirley (Baecht) and Marvin Caselton, Keith Kennedy, Allen Syrcle, and Milton Sagez.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Brussels.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Brussels.
Private Graveside service will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Calhoun Ambulance or family choice.
Online condolences can be given at www.kallalandschaaf.com