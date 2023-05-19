George Albert Kahl, 86, of Shipman, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 24, 1937, in Shipman, Illinois, son of the late George Adam and Helen (Sanders) Kahl.
George was united in marriage to Mary K. Landre on February 1, 1964. The two were married at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. She survives.
George was a proud veteran of the United States Army.
He earned his living as a farmer, working for many years locally. After he decided on retirement, he went back to work for Medora FS. He was a member of the “Rusty Zipper Club” that meets in Shipman, was a former member of the local Lions Club and the Jerseyville Moose Lodge. George enjoyed time with his family, Saturday Night Card Club and just spending time building relationships.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three children: Theresa Kahl of Shipman, Vicki (Ron) White of Greenfield, Brian Kahl of Shipman; three grandchildren: Natalie (Zach Gonzalez) Kahl, Tyson Kahl, Kierston Kahl; one great grandchild, Liam Gonzalez; sister, Sandra Cottingham; brothers, Gerald (Dory) Kahl, Larry (Marti) Kahl; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Lyle Cottingham.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton, Illinois.
Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery with military honors performed by Alton VFW post 1408.
Memorials in George’s name may be left to Shipman Area Picnic Association (SAPA).
