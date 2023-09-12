Gean B. Gregory, age 79 of Alhambra, IL, died Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Troy, IL.
He was born on Monday, May 29, 1944, in Mangum, OK, the son of Connie and Helen Gregory.
On Friday, June 21, 1969, he married Eleanor L. Gregory nee Christin who survives.
Gean was drafted by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. During his military time he served as a medic in Auxburg and Berlin Germany where part of his role was aiding in relief efforts following a devastating earthquake.
Post-war he returned to spend time with his sister Mary Ann and family in Greenville who talked him into going to college at Greenville College. While taking cultural anthropology class, he asked classmate Eleanor Christin if he could copy her notes, and well the rest is history. They married June 21, 1969 and established residence in Staunton, Illinois where Eleanor began her teaching career and Gean opened Alhambra Auto Body.
Over the years Gean’s work evolved from basic automotive repairs to custom truck restoration and paint schemes to what he is now known for throughout the country and even worldwide-his Mopar restoration and parts (Alhambra Custom Service). Gean restored an unknown number of cars comprised primarily of Daytonas, Superbirds, Cudas, and Challengers. During the restoration process, finding parts was always challenging so Gean rose to the occasion and reproduced those hard-to-find parts including front nose cones for Daytonas and Superbirds, shaker hoods, rubber bumpers, and rear-window louvers for Cudas and Challengers along with many other parts and pieces. Today his name is still referred to as a quality standard for such parts. In fact just this summer at a car show, somebody was selling one of his nose cones with “This is a Gean Gregory nose for a 69 Dodge Daytona” with a very high asking price representative of his quality of work.
Survivors include:
Wife - Eleanor L. Gregory (nee Christin), Alhambra, IL
Son - David G. (Sara) Gregory, Rydal, GA
Son - Brian A. (Rhonda) Gregory, Gallatin, TN
Son - Keith D. (Kassandra) Gregory, Carbondale, IL
Daughter - Sarah (Andrew) Deatherage Steele, Marine, IL
Son - Kevin G. (Sylvania) Gregory, Commerce City, CO
Daughter - Cindy M. (Aaron) Moore, Cookeville, TN
Daughter - Saori (Jeremy) Paul, Edwardsville, IL
Grandchild - Megan Gregory
Grandchild - Ethan Gregory
Grandchild - Matthew Gregory
Grandchild - Brennen Gregory
Grandchild - Hanah Dillon
Grandchild - Maddox Gregory
Grandchild - Marshall Gregory
Grandchild - Elizabeth Gregory
Grandchild - Kaylee Deatherage
Grandchild - Camden Deatherage
Grandchild - Mia Steele
Grandchild - Clara Gregory
Grandchild - Henry Moore
Grandchild - Tyler Paul
Grandchild - Erica Paul.
He was preceded in death by:
Father - Connie Gregory
Mother - Helen Gregory Loftie
Sister - MaryAnn (J.C.) Roe
Sister - Doris Gregory
Brother - Kenneth Gregory
Brother - Jerry Gregory
Son-In-Law - Kyle W. Deatherage.
Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Donnellson Presbyterian Church in Donnellson, IL.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Donnellson Presbyterian Church in Donnellson, IL.
Interment will be at Donnellson Cemetery in Donnellson, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Donnellson Presbyterian Church.