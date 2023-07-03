Gary W. McNelly, 86, of Fairview Heights, was reunited with his loving wife, Mary, on July 27, 2023 and into the loving arms of Jesus. Gary and Mary (Kincade) McNelly were married on October 22, 1960. They were members of the Reorganized Church of Latter-day Saints in Wood River.
Gary was a retired veteran from Scott Air Force Base. He will be missed by all who have known him, being the last of his siblings. Gary is survived by his sons, David and Keith McNelly, his grandchildren, Joe and Ashley (McNelly) Giglotto, Peter, Hannah and Bethany and one great grandchild, Lucas. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, parents, brothers, and sisters.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com