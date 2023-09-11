Gary L. Stagman, 79, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on March 29, 1944 in Prairie du Chien, WI to Burnell Stagman and Willa E. (Duff) Kruempel.
Gary married Nicki Whisker in Savannah, IL on June 7, 1969 and celebrated 54 years in June.
The retired U.S. Army veteran served from 1964 to 1984. He served 4 years with the 281st AHC (assault helicopter company) in Vietnam and was instrumental in finding and recruiting veterans from his unit. He was the membership memorial reunion chairman for the 281st AHC association. Gary worked with the multi-national peacekeeping force in Egypt and he was a jack of all trades. Gary had a gruff approach but a big heart- helping anyone who was in need. He didn’t do “slow”- always working at something like mechanics and woodworking.
The loving husband and father is survived by his wife, 2 sons: Ryan Stagman and Daniel Stagman; 3 brothers: Todd Kruempel of Rogers, AR, Rodney Kruempel and Kenneth Kruempel; a sister, Kathy Buckley of Maynard, AR; 2 sisters in laws: Kim Bush and Jill Whisker; many nieces and nephews and special kids: Julian, Rocco, Carlie Jo and Sidney.
Besides his parents, Gary is preceded in death by 2 sisters: Nancy Emery and Denise Kruempel; step- father, Walter Kruempel; mother in law, Julia Whisker, father in law F. Lynn Whisker and a niece, Elizabeth Bush.
A memorial visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to Partners for Pets in Troy, IL.
