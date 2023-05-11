Gary Lawson

Gary Dale Lawson, 80, died at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his home in Alton. Born June 9, 1942 in Alton, he was the son of Kenneth and Edith (Bryden) Lawson. Gary graduated from Alton High School in 1960 where he was a member of the Alton High golf team. He enjoyed old cars with his friends and piddling around in the back yard and bird watching. He married the former Donnetta K. Young on July 16, 1975 in Cottage Hills. She survives. Also surviving are two cousins, Gail Higgins and Sandra White, a sister-in-law, Evelyn Downs, and a niece, Gwen Lawson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Ronald Lawson. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Tim Appel will officiate. Burial will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hillsboro, IL. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
