Gary D. Cannedy, 92, passed away at 7:52 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2023 at Bria of Godfrey.
Born Aug. 27, 1930 in East Alton, he was a son of Alvin and Thelma (Smith) Cannedy.
The U.S. Air Force veteran served during the Korean Conflict. He worked for Laclede Steel for 19 years.
He married Ruth L. Gibbons July 20, 1973 in Alton. She preceded him in death May 30, 2011.
Survivors include his stepdaughter, Darlene (Walter) Link of Bethalto and a step grandson, Jeff Link; and a nephew, Brian Sands.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Joyce Sands; and a brother, Robert Cannedy.
Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Arrangements through Paynic Home for Funerals