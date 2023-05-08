Gary Booth

Gary Loami Booth, 70, left this earth on May 6, 2023. He was born on September 13, 1952, in Pittsfield, IL to the late Loami and Eva (Hunter) Booth.
He was an avid duck hunter and a great storyteller. He also loved riding his motorcycle. Gary worked at Laclede Steel after his stint in the Army. He owned The Palace in Hamburg and enjoyed visiting with his patrons.
He is survived by his son, Charlie (Kelly) Booth; two grandsons, Nathan (Kloe Doyle) Booth and Blake Booth; two great grandsons, Henry and Hollis; a brother, Hugh (Lucille) Booth of Waverly, IL; two sisters, Patsy (Larry) Forgy of Pleasant Hill and Linda (Nick) Mahlandt of Edwardsville; and a sister-in-law, Nadine of Pearl.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, John, Gene and Lela.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Hamburg Cemetery.
Online condolences can be given at www.kallalandschaaf.com.