Garnell Waters, Jr.

Garnell "Sonny" A. Waters, Jr., 81, of Bethalto, passed away at 8:20 pm on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his residence, with his family by his side.
He was born on January 12, 1942, in Alton, IL., the son of Garnell A. and Mona (Evinger) Waters, Sr. Sonny married Janet Beckmann on April 9, 1960, in Paris, IL.
Sonny worked as a pipefitter for Local 553 until his retirement. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Sonny loved golfing and had 3 hole-in-ones. He taught two of his grandsons how to golf as well. Sonny was a member of Masonic Lodge of Bethalto 406, and a member of The Shriner's.
Along with his wife, Janet, he is survived by his children, Jerry (Polly) Waters of Gillespie, Sheila (Keith) Hausman of Glen Carbon, and Jeff (Shelly) Waters of Bethalto; his six grandchildren who called him "Pops", Amanda (Doug) Kutter, Melissa (Gene) Thomas, Garrett (Wendy) Hausman, Rebecca (Drew) Buettner, Jay (Sierra) Waters, and Matthew Waters; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Viola Davis of Wood River.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Calvin Waters; and a granddaughter, Emily Turner.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 10 am until time of service at 11 am, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Brandon Metcalf and Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate.
Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran School.
