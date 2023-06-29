Gabie McGarrah, 71, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at his residence.
Born October 22, 1951 in Wood River, he was the son of William and Violet "Lou" (Zupan) McGarrah.
His passion for music was his life, performing and entertaining for 59 years.
Surviving are his son whom he loved very much, Rio McGarrah, of Greenville; sister, Deborah Rogers (Edward Womack, Sr.) of Bethalto; and brother-in-law, Richard Flom of Bethalto.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Vronica Flom.
In accordance with his wishes cremation rites were accorded and no services have been scheduled.
Marks Mortuary in wood River entrusted with arrangements.