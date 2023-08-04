Frederick Cope Jr.

Frederick H. Cope Jr., 75, passed away unexpectedly at 7:45 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at his home in Carrollton.
He was born on December 26, 1947 in Alton, Illinois and was the son of the late Frederick H. and Marion R. (Drewlard) Cope Sr.
Fred attended Carlinville High School and went on to work for Little Dog Coal Mine, Freeman Coleman and retired as Head of Maintenance with Carlinville Community School District #1.
He married the former Sharon K. Rainey on June 20, 1965 at Carlinville Baptist Church, and together they have been blessed with many wonderful memories throughout their 58 years of marriage.
Early on, Fred enjoyed camping with his family and friends, horseback riding, motorcycle rides with friends, wood working in his shop, playing card games on Friday or Saturday nights with the McMillans, racing RC cars with his good friend, Randy Hughes, and fishing.
Later in life, he thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren, and most recently his great grandson. He was eagerly awaiting and excited to meet his newest great-grandson in November. His grandchildren truly were his absolute pride and joy.
As his son in-law would say, “anywhere we would take him, he knew someone”. Fred was funny, outgoing, had the sweetest smile, never knew a stranger, and had the best personality. He was a fierce protector of his daughters, and worked incredibly hard his whole life to support his family. He would give anyone the shirt off his back and was the absolute light of his family’s life and the glue that held them all together.
Surviving are his wife, Sharon Cope of Carrollton; three daughters and a son in-law, Lacey Jones of Jerseyville, Becky and Jim Robishaw of Jerseyville and Leanne Cope of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Dalton (Catherine) Jones of Wood River and Emma Miller of Jerseyville; a great grandson, Easton Jones and baby boy Jones due to arrive in November; a sister, Phyllis Wiser of Carlinville; a brother and sister in-law, Randy and Mary Cope of Roxana; two step-sisters and their spouses, Brenda and Danny Wagenblast of Brighton and Pam and Greg Kinnipping of Godfrey; as well as an aunt and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by two sisters, Juanita Cope and Ruby (Cope) Walker; as well as a son in-law, Donny Jones.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 203 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Private interment will take place at the Carrollton City Cemetery.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Australian Cattle Dog Rescue of Illinois or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of the funeral home.
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com