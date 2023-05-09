Frederick “Bruce” Cavins, 71, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born January 31, 1952, in Granite City, a son of Delorus (Guenther) Cavins of Granite City and the late Freddie “Fred” Cavins. Bruce was a self-employed electrical engineer throughout the years and always enjoyed tinkering with electronics and cars. He had a love for music and was a talented musician who always enjoyed playing the guitar and listening to music. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved nature, enjoying days of fishing, camping, astronomy and all animals. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved mother, he is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Shaana and Andrew Christian of Panama City, Florida, Sabrena and Greg Polarine of Collinsville and Lori and Andy Law of St. Charles, Missouri; two granddaughters, Zoey and Remy Law; a sister, Susan Cavins and significant other, Dennis Bill of St. Louis; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven and Karen Cavins of Granite City and Jeff and Dawn Cavins of Granite City; several special cousins; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Treehouse Wildlife Center, 23956 Green Acres Road, Dow, IL 62022 and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
