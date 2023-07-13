Fred Barton

Fred L. Barton, 79, of Roxana, passed away on July 8, 2023, at Bria of Wood River.
He was born on January 3, 1944, the son of Percival Hugh and Lela Marie (Meador) Barton.
He married Janice Childers on September 18, 1968, in Wanda, IL. She survives.
Fred worked as a Conductor for Norfolk and Southern Railroad. He was a member of Wood River Masonic Lodge, an avid bowler, and enjoyed leather working. After retiring in 2005, Fred found joy in the little things in life, such as drinking coffee every Monday morning with his brother, Jerry, or finding the next best movie to watch.
Fred was a man who could walk into a room and immediately make people smile or laugh. He loved to reminisce about his time spent in the Air Force, about working tirelessly on the railroad, or fond memories of his daughters and grandchildren, that he held so dear to his heart. Not a day went by he didn't worry about the ones he loved.
Fred's loyalty to his wife, family and friends certainly did not go unnoticed by anyone who knew him. As long as he had his people and a cup of hot coffee, he was content in life. Not a day will go by that he won't be thought of and missed beyond measure.
Fred is survived by his loving spouse Janice, two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly & Colten Steiner of Godfrey, and Stacy & Jason Hatcher of Glen Carbon; seven grandchildren, Brad McGill, Lauren McGill, Nora Steiner, Elek Steiner, Jake Hatcher, Chase Hatcher, and Gage Hatcher; five great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Barton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, James & Sherry Williams and Jerry Barton.
Cremation rites were accorded.
Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or 5A's.
Online condolences can be given at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.