Frank Arthur Yankovich Jr., 71, passed away at 1:40 am on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Alton, IL.
He was born on November 17, 1951 in Alton, IL to Frank and H. Wanda (Lewis) Yankovich Sr.
He married Tana Crouch on April 24, 1982 in Rosewood Heights, IL.
Frank worked as at Emerson Electric for 15 years before working as a salesperson for GMAC. He loved fishing, working on electronics, and going to yard sales.
Frank is survived by his wife, Tana; sister, Stephanie Hackethal of Colorado; nieces, Erin and Kelly; and great-nieces, Hannah and Emma.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites were accorded. Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home is in charge of professional services.
