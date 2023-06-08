Frank Delano Wiseman, Sr., 75, passed away 5:44 pm, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at River Crossings in Alton.
Born August 31, 1947 in East Alton, he was the son of Henry and Hope (Downey) Wiseman.
A. U.S. Navy veteran and reservist for 41 years, he was employed as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for over 31 years before retiring in 2002. He was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys fan.
On May 8, 1971 in Hartford, he married Pegeen Alice Tatman. She survives.
Surviving also are sons, Franklin D., Jr. (Julie Ann) Wiseman and Elijah James Wiseman all of Alton; daughter, Lynette Elizabeth Wiseman of Nakomis; three grandchildren, Miller, Dylan and Foster Wiseman; and a brother, Walter W. (Debbie) Wiseman of Virden.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Tuesday, June 13 at Beltline Christian Center in Alton. Pastor Todd Shaw will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Military honors will be presented by Alton VFW Post 1308.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.