Francis R. Hurry, 93, of Wood River, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.
He was born on October 29, 1929, in Plainview, IL, the son of the late Emmett and Leila (Hilyard) Hurry.
Francis served our country in The United States Army during the Korean War. Following his service he worked for Laclede Steel, retiring in 1986.
He is survived by a niece Ruth Ann Brown and nephew Eugene Travers.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Leila; three brothers, Harold, Ralph, and Rev. Arthur Hurry; sister Ruth Travers; nephew Glenn Randall Travers.
Graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Shipman Cemetery.
