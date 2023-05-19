JERSEYVILLE - Francis "Frank" Jones, 94, died peacefully at 1:35 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Godfrey, surrounded by the love of his four children.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law:
Michael and Joan Jones of Loveland, CO
3 daughters and a son in-law:
Linda Cassidy and her companion, Jerry Cassidy of Godfrey
Debra (Bruce) Gray of Litchfield
Karla McSchooler of Canton
16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren
Private interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
Memorials may be given to OSF St. Anthony's Hospice, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.