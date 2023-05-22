Francis Aloysuis “Frank” Jones, 94, died peacefully at 1:35 p.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Godfrey, surrounded by the love of his four children.
He was born on July 13, 1928 in Carrollton, Illinois and was the last surviving of five children born to the late Charles and Lillian (Roady) Jones.
Frank married the former Hazel Geraldine “Pete” Lyles on June 17, 1949 in Jerseyville, and their marriage was blessed with nearly 64 years, prior to her death on May 28, 2013.
Frank was employed in the Mold Shop at Owens-Illinois, where he retired in1983 after 32 years of service.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Michael and Joan Jones of Loveland, Colorado; three daughters and a son in-law, Linda Cassidy and her companion, Jerry Cassidy of Godfrey, Debra and Bruce Gray of Litchfield and Karla McSchooler of Canton; sixteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Loren Robert “Buddy” Bishop; a sister, Dixie Castleberry; and three brothers, George Jones, Donald Jones and Charles Jones.
Private interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to OSF St. Anthony’s Hospice, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
