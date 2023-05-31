Francis Bick

Francis Gene Bick, 78, passed away peacefully at 4:45 am on Monday May 29, 2023, at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab in Jerseyville, IL.
He was born in Hammond, IN on May 21, 1945 to the late Henry Jackson & Josephine (Corine) Bick. Francis married Judith Karen (Dobson) Bick on Oct 8, 1981 at St. Norberts Catholic Church in Hardin, IL. Judith passed away May 15, 2019. Francis enjoyed being at a racetrack, demolition derby, fishing and most of all being surrounded by family and friends cutting jokes and remembering the “good ol’ days”.
Francis is survived by children: Mary Dustina Abbott Bevill of Alton, William David (Carol) Bevill of Hamburg, Ruth Marie (Kenneth) Loyet of Collinsville, and
Angela Ann (Robert) Bair of Buchanan, MI, and sibling: Jackie Hill of Knoxville, TN. Francis had seven grandchildren that he was very proud of, Nathan Bradley
Bevill, Tabitha Marie Bevill, William Eugene Matthews, Jennifer Ann Matthews, Brooke Elizabeth Loyet, Andrea Nicole Bair, and Rebecca Lynn Bevill. He also had
several great-grandchildren.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings Mary Boston-Ross and Louis Von Hatten.
Francis will be laid to rest at the Scenic Hills Cemetery in Grafton, IL on June 24, 2023 at 10:30 am with a graveside service that is welcome to anyone that would
like to attend. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home prior to the service.
ALEXANDER FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS