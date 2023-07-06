Frances Holbrook

Frances E. Holbrook, 95, formerly of The Villages of Lady Lake, Florida died at 1:33 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at her residence in Godfrey. She was born April 26, 1928 in Alton the daughter of the late Frank and Edna Etta (Haynes) Trout. She was a former member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, Florida. Frances worked 33 years as a budget analyst with the U.S. Government. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed many hobbies such as bingo, bunco and bowling. Golf was her true passion and she accomplished five holes in one during her retirement, the last one at the grand age of 94! On July 22, 1961 in Granite City, IL she married Billy G. Holbrook and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Cindy Batson (Chris) of Troy, MO, Susan Nave (David Sr.) of Grafton, one son, Michael Hurley of Lexington, KY, six grandchildren, Sean Hurley, Shannon Heidbreder, Jamie Batson, Casey Batson, Amanda Norman (Kathy) and David Nave Jr. and three great grandchildren, Brooke Batson, Adelyn Norman and Finley Norman. She was preceded in death by four brothers, John Trout, Harry Trout, Richard Trout, Robert Trout and three sisters, Lillian Osborne, Marjorie Storm and Jane Romaine. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Royce Roy will officiate. Memorials may be made to Gideons International. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Constitution Day is now a state holiday
- Names released in fatal Alton shooting
- One in custody following pursuit
- Despite a statewide ban, Illinoisans continue to go over the border to buy fireworks
- Storms bring rain, power outages to region
- Alton police investigate fatal shooting
- Child dies in Jersey County house fire
- New 730 area code goes into use Friday
- Illinois appeals court rules against Hulme, Dorman
- Fireworks on the Mississippi tonight in Alton