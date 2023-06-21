Frances June Dixon, 93, of Granite City, IL passed away at 10:34 a.m. Tues. June 20, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born May 11, 1930 in Camden, TN to the late Marvin & Ollie (Craig) Williams.
On Jan. 21, 1946, she married Willard E. Dixon in Corning, AR. He preceded her in death June 12, 2016.
Mrs. Dixon had worked at Busman Fuse and had been an active member of Gracepoint Church.
She is survived by 2 sons and daughters-in-law: Mike & Charlotte Dixon of Granite City and Marvin & Cindy Dixon of Chouteau Township, IL; 2 sisters: Mary Williams of Bridgeton, MO and Caroline Williams of OK; and 2 brothers: Basil Williams of Edwardsville, IL and Gerald Williams of Springdale, AR.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son: Joe Dixon; 2 grandsons: Marvin Dixon Jr. and Michael Dixon Jr.; and a brother: Tommy Williams.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services 12:00 p.m. Fri. June 23, 2023 at Gracepoint Church with Pastor T.L. Smith officiating. Burial will be private at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.
Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.