Felix Velton Floyd Jr., a pillar of the community, 75, passed away at home surrounded by love and his family on May 10th, 2023, at 9:32pm.
Felix married Barbara Lynn Losch on June 17th, 1967. They shared 56 wonderful fun filled years with each other. They traveled to many destinations including London, Paris, and Hawaii. Felix loved to dance, even when Barbara didn’t want too. A lot of times, he just carried her around the dance floor. They had two Children. Craig D. Floyd and Wendy L. Floyd-Adams (Brian). They were blessed with seven grandchildren. Tyler (Emily), Whisper (Tyler Wright), Stormy (Brenden Webb), Summer, Sarah (Dalton Baremore), Skylah and Brylee. They also were lucky and gained 4 bonus Grandchildren when Wendy married Brian. Taylor, Sabrina, Michael, and Austin. Felix and Barb were delighted to welcome three great grandchildren, Blakely Mae Wright, Ryker and Slyvi (Sabrina).
Felix was well known in the community. He served as the Mayor of Roxana for 8 years after starting his political career as a Trustee in 1999. Before he served on the Village Board, he was a member of the Roxana School Board. Felix was a proud fifty year member of Wood River Moose Lodge #1349 where he also served on the Board for numerous years and was Past President. He was also in the Moose Legion. He followed in his Father’s footsteps and joined the Wood River Masonic A.F. & A.M. lodge #1062 and was a Ainad Shriner.
Velton, to many was also a valued insurance agent with Country Companies where he also dappled as an Agency Manager. He also worked at Illinois Bell, Southwestern Bell, and Shell Oil Refinery.
Many also knew him as an athlete. He played numerous sports including softball and basketball but his true love was on the golf course. If he wasn’t golfing, he was watching golf on TV or following his favorite golfer, his Granddaughter Sarah. He never missed a match.
Felix was also proud to be a Shell! His friends from the Class of 1965, still enjoyed playing cards once a month. He followed all Roxana sports and the STL Cardinals.
Felix was proceeded in death by his parents Felix Velton Floyd Sr. and Ruthie Mae Floyd.
In celebration of his life, memorial visitation will be from 1pm until time of celebration of life services at 3pm on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wanda United Methodist Church.