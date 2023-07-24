Faye Ruppert

Faye Lucille Ruppert, 65, died at 4:42 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at her residence. She was born November 26, 1957 in Alton, the daughter of the late Paul and Frances (Wright) Ruppert. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Faye retired after many years from Laclede Steel where she worked in the wire mill department.
Surviving are one sister, Joyce Ruppert, and four brothers, Wayne Ruppert of Godfrey, Vince Ruppert (Kathy), Dean Ruppert (Michelle), Steven Ruppert (Sarah) all of Fosterburg, IL, and one brother in law, Paul Broadway.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ruppert (Paul), and two brother, Raymond Ruppert and Mark Ruppert and one sister-in-law, Debbie Ruppert (Wayne).
A private memorial visitation will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Fosterburg Cemetery. Memorials may be made to 5A’s Animal Shelter.
Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.