Faye Bange

Faye A. "Ann" Bange, age 72 of Alhambra, IL, died Monday, September 11, 2023, at Alhambra Rehab & Health Care in Alhambra, IL.
She was born on Monday, January 29, 1951, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Marvin and Thelma (nee Storts) Bange.
Faye Ann was born in Highland, IL. She grew up in Marine, IL and attended special schools in Harrisburg, IL and at Emmaus Home, St. Charles, MO. She lived in Bunker Hill for over 10 years. She lived in the Highland area since 1999. She enjoyed watching Nascar, her favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Survivors include:
Brother - Jack A. (Jacqueline) Bange, Keyesport, IL
Step Sister - Debra Wessel, Highland, IL
Nephew - Michael A. (Nikki) Bange, Highland, IL
Nephew - Jason R. (Renee) Bange, Breese, IL
Step Niece - Bobbie M. (Kevin) Johnson
Step Niece - Amanda J. (Eric) Luebbers
Step Nephew - Matthew (Jill) Wessel
Great Nieces & Nephews - Numerous.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Marvin C. Bange - Died 6/02/1965
Mother - Thelma C. Bange Ellis, nee Storts - Died 8/09/2013
Step Father - Robert E. Ellis - Died 3/23/1999.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. William E. Kapp, Pastor, Evangelical united Church of Christ, Highland, IL, officiating.
Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to To charity of donor's choice.