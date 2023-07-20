F. Sharon Bennett, 90 died on Monday, July 17,2023 at the Cottages of Lake St Louis. She was born in Chesterfield, IL on March 3, 1933, the daughter of Vaughn and Ruth Horton Pointer. On February 4, 1951, she married the love of her life, Eugene (Gene) Bennett. They were totally dedicated to each other for 71 years before he passed away in December 2022. Sharon is survived by one brother, Jerry Pointer of Springfield and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and five of her siblings Barbara Breitweiser, Jeanne Stouffe, Wanda Harris, Shirley Heyen and Farrell Pointer. Sharon was a beautician and owned the Town and Country Beauty Salon in Godfrey for many years. She enjoyed golfing, dancing, traveling, and spending time with friends and family in Alton and in Fort Meyers, FL during the winter months. A memorial service will be held at Kemper Cemetery on September 17,2023. Memorials may be made to the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Medora. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
