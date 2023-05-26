Ezra Eugene Garrett, 81, of Granite City, IL passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born February 9, 1942 in Poplar Bluff, MO to the late Ezra and Mary Elizabeth (Casey) Garrett.
He married Melody R. Edgars April 14, 1982 in Granite City and she survives.
Ezra worked for over 35 years for Boeing before retiring in 1995. He then started a transport escort service in his retirement and loved to travel all over the country. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing and going to car shows.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 sons: Tony (Dixie) Garrett, Bryan (Traci) Garrett and Chris (Tammy) Garrett; a daughter: Axzaillya Bazzell; 2 step daughters: Michelle and Tammy; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a step son: Michael; and 2 brothers; and 1 sister.
The family will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory entrusted with professional services with an online guestbook available at www.wojstrom.com.