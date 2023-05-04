Everett Northway

Everett "Allen" Northway, 87, passed away at 10:37pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at River Crossing of Alton.
He was born on August 1, 1935 in Alton, IL to Arthur and Velora (Haskett) Northway.
He married Patricia Accario on January 24, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. She preceded him in death January 1, 2016.
Everett worked as an electrician for IBEW Local #649. He enjoyed spending time with his family, duck hunting, traveling, camping, snow trail skiing, and biking along the Mississippi River. Above all, he loved his wife. He was devoted to her since the day they started dating when they were 11 years old.
Everett is survived by seven children, Michael (Cheryl) Northway of FL, Jeff (Athena) Northway of GA, Steven Northway of Godfrey, IL, Keith (Janie) Northway of Alton, IL, Nick (Janis) Northway of Godfrey, IL, Mary (Shane) Perry of Godfrey, IL and Jodi (Greg) Stram of Godfrey, IL; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Ted, Arthur, and Nancy Northway.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 5pm to 7pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes in Godfrey, Illinois.
Mass will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steve Janoski officiating.
Burial to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.
