Everett Timothy Hughes, 65, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Granite Nursing & Rehab Center in Granite City, IL.
He was born on July 28, 1958 in Granite City, IL to Virgil Edwin Hughes, Jr and Helen Virginia (Hall) Hughes Schneider.
Everett enjoyed riding his motorcycle, collecting coins and watching movies. He is pride was his 1969 Mustang Coupe. He also played air drums to Rock-n-Roll music.
Everett is survived by 3 sisters: Darla Pilch of Granite City, Georgia (John) Rhodes of Caruthersville, MO and Helen Diane Brawley of Granite City; a daughter, Angela Rudd of Evansville, IN; 3 grandchildren: Angelica, Antonio and Austin and a brother, Dale Hughes of Edwardsville, IL. Also surviving are his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Besides his parents, Everett is preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Fisher and a brother, Edwin Virgil Hughes III.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
