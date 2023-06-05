Eugene “Gene” Ely, 69, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri on Friday, June 2, 2023. He was born in Fairfield, California, a son of the late Eugene P. and Bonnie (Anderson) Ely. Gene married the love of his life, Dona (Meredith) Ely on February 20, 1976, in Edwardsville. He had worked for over 20 years as a self-employed electrician and later worked for Fed Ex with 20 years of service as a handler. He loved life and lived his life abundantly and enjoyed every ride on his motorcycle. He was a proud and devoted member of the Piasa Gateway Chapter of A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, Inc. He truly loved motorcycle riding, enjoyed his days of camping and fishing and listening to music and watching television. In addition to his beloved wife of 47 years, he is survived by a son, Harry R. Ely and girlfriend, Kim of Alton; a daughter, Ann Rogers and husband, Wes of Sorento; three grandchildren, Colten Rogers, Darla S. Ely and J.T. Ely; three brothers, Terry Ely and wife, Julie of Springfield, Craig Ely of Virginia and Geoffrey Ely and wife, Jen of Highland; a sister-in-law, Luan Meredith and husband, Jim Ward of St. Louis; special cousin, Denise; nephews; cousins; other extended family and many friends.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Johnnie Maples officiating. Graveside services will follow at Rose Lawn Memorial Park in Springfield, Illinois at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to A.B.A.T.E. of Illinois, the family or to a charity of one’s choice and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com