Ethel Margeson

Ethel J. Margeson, 91, was called home by our Lord at 2:30 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, where she was welcomed home by her parents, Harry and Elizabeth (Turner) Burch; her husband, Darriell Margeson; sisters, Margaret (Burch) Smith and infant sister, Joyce June; brothers, Robert Lee and Gilbert Randall Burch and her granddaughter, Amanda Crystal-Decker.
Ethel was born in Jersey County on November 17, 1931 and grew up on the family farm near Kane. As a child she enjoyed running around with her cousin, Frank (Turner) Daniels, playing cops and robbers with her brother Robert and playing with her paper dolls that she would cut out from the Sears & Robuck Catalog. She attended Rockbridge Grade School and was a 1950 graduate of Greenfield High School.
She was employed at the International Shoe Factory in Jerseyville, until its closing and on
June 17, 1955, she married Darriell L. Margeson at the Kane Baptist Church. Following the birth of their children, Ethel chose to stay home and care for her family, and later in life worked as a Hostess at McDonalds, where she retired in 1993. Darriell and Ethel were blessed with many wonderful memories together throughout their 40 years of marriage, prior to his death on March 26, 1996.
Ethel was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and adored and loved her family, and cherished the time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are a son and daughter in-law, Randy and Judy Margeson of Elsah; a daughter, Karen Sue Decker of Granite City; seven grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren, Kevin (Leighann) Margeson and their daughter, Aria, of Springfield, Illinois; Brad (Monica) Decker and their children, Jackson, Kane and Kaia of College Station, Texas; Danny (Lauren) Margeson and their children, Noah and Coraline, of Elsah; Brett (Ann) Decker of Granite City; Kimberly (Jared) Phillips and their children, Tanner and Kinley of Humble, Texas; Bryan (Britney) Decker and their children, Frankie and Winnie, of Hanahan, South Carolina; Brenda (Joe) Arnaud and their children, Lena, JoAnna and Joey of Canyon Lake, Texas; a sister, Mary Darr of Jerseyville; three sisters in-law, Joann Byland of Carrollton, Margaret Palmer of Dow and Joan Brannan of Jacksonville; along with many nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 12 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville with Rev. Bob Taylor officiating.
Burial will follow at Kane Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to Jerseyville First United Methodist Church.
Although we are sad she is no long with us, we find comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain. “No more goodbyes will be spoken, no more tears will dim the eyes, but it will be a glad reunion there with Jesus in the skies”.
“I hope that you are dancing in the sky and I hope you’re singing in the angel’s choir, and I hope the angels know what they have”
Memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com