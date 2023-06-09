Ethel LeClaire

Ethel "Louise" LeClaire, 83, of Bethalto, IL passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Born in Zalma, MO to August and Ethel Perkins on June 3, 1940, she lived on the family farm until they moved to Hartford, IL, where she attended Wood River High School.
She married Kenneth J. LeClaire of Alton, IL on March 27, 1964. They enjoyed many of their years together traveling and camping. Louise and Kenny called Wood River, East Alton, Bunker Hill, and Alton home, finally settling in at Villa Rose in Bethalto, where they added to their long list of dear friends and neighbors.
Louise had many interests and enjoyed drawing, word games, puzzles and doing many crafts, her favorites being sewing and piecing quilts. Her competitive side kicked in when playing all kinds of games with family and friends (board, card, and Greedy-which brought lots of laughter with the grandkids, if they could beat her!)
Louise was an avid reader of anything she could get her hands on: magazines, novels, study guides, but she mostly loved spending time win the Bible and digging into the historical timelines and life applications.
She was a gifted storyteller and was always read to share a tale. She loved the sounds of nature and its beauty, from mountains to prairies to the beaches, but especially enjoyed the wonder of butterflies and flowers.
Music was a big part of her life. She grew up singing four-part harmony with her family, and in her adult life continued to sing in trios and choirs. She directed worship and church choirs for many years and taught herself to play piano.
Louise will be fondly remembered for the many years spent serving in youth ministry at her local church and at Camp Hugh, where she led music, was a Girl’s Counselor and Dorm Mom. She also led or was involved in many Christian women’s and mission groups.
Louise is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth LeClaire; her four children, Doyle (Cheryl) Hale of Edwardsville, IL, Dezina (James) Tumulty of Omaha, AR, Penny (Scott) Thompson of Brighton, and Gregory (Lauren) LeClaire of Alton; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Leo, Allen, Eugene and Gary and a great-granddaughter, Clementine Hale.
A Memorial service will be held at Fosterburg Baptist Church on Friday, June 16. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. and the memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
According to her wishes, cremation services were provided by Paynic Home for Funerals, and she will be interred at Woodburn Cemetery.
Memorials can be shared with the American Cancer Society or Fosterburg Baptist Church.
An online guestbook and information can be found at www.paynicfh.com