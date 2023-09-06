Emily Renee Kendall, 29, of Glen Carbon, IL died on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.
She was born on June 18, 1994 in Clayton, MO to Joseph Kendall and Christy Ryder.
The loving mother enjoyed fashion design and she loved her family very much. Emily’s most enjoyment came from spending time with her daughter.
Besides her father, Emily is survived by her daughter, Yasmina Renee Sherrill of Glen Carbon; step-mother, Heather Kendall of Carrollton, IL; fiancé, Lamarkco Sherrill of St. Louis, MO; maternal grandmother, Karen Ryder of Glen Carbon; maternal grandfather, Brett Gray of Glen Carbon; paternal grandmother, Retta Dodd of Carrollton; 2 brothers: Frederick Kamphoefner of Edwardsville and Austin Chapman of Carrollton; a sister, Megan Kamphoefner and many extended family members.
Emily is preceded in death by her mother and her paternal grandfather, Mark Dodd.
A memorial visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.wojstrom.com