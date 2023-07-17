Elsie Herbstreit

Elsie Irene Herbstreit, 90, went home to be with the Lord at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Jerseyville Manor. She was born October 28, 1932 in Rombauer, Missouri, the daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude (Ham) Buchanan. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey. Elsie was the head checker for National Super Market for many years. On May 20, 1950 in Alton, she married Edward Herbstreit and he preceded her in death on June 2, 2018. Surviving are one daughter, Susan Wilson (Tom) of Godfrey, three sons, Michael Herbstreit (Tina) of Reed Spring, MO, Alan Herbstreit (Beth) of Alton, Jerry Herbstreit (Paula) of Moro, IL, twelve grandchildren, Jason, Ben, Jennifer, Brad, Sara, Matt, Andrew, Jackie, Ashley, Lauren, Nicholas and Samuel and numerous great grandchildren. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Faith Lutheran in Godfrey. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor Timothy Appel will officiate. Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
