Ellen Kay Robins, 82, passed away 6:07 am, Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born November 29, 1940 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Earl Henry and Pearl (Earnhart) Waltz.
Ellen had been a key punch operator for Shell Oil for 35 years before retiring in 1988. She loved to bowl and play BINGO.
On October 13, 1962 in Wood River, she married Donald "Dick" Victor Robins. He preceded in death.
Surviving are three sons, Dale (Liz) Robins of Warrenton, MO, David (Lisa) Robins of Mobile, AL, Joe (Rhonda) Robins of Alton; two daughters, Darla Liebman of Wood River, Vicki (Brian) May of Alton; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and a sister, Jane Butcher of Shiloh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers; and three sisters.
Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of service at 11 am, Saturday, June 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Anthony Nickle will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.