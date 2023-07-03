On July 1st our beloved mother and grandmother gained her wings and went to be with her heavenly father. Ellen Magdelana (Klaas) Klocke was born on August 9, 1926, to the late Alvie and Sabina (McGee) Klaas. She, along with her two sisters and six brothers, helped on the family farm in rural Calhoun County. Ellen told many stories of country living including her daily walk to school in all seasons, finding Christmas in the family barn, and a bull that didn’t like her too much.
Ellen and her sister Oma Lee would drive the “crank” car to dances in Brussels. There Ellen met the love of her life Raymond Klocke. They married on March 17, 1945. Their marriage was blessed with 5 children.
Ellen lived in the kitchen and was forever cooking up a storm for the famous Klocke gatherings. She was an amazing cook and visitors never left her home hungry. She was a member of St. Barbara’s Catholic Church where she was the chief dumpling maker at the church picnic for many years. Ellen loved to garden, and her produce fed many. She could be found canning all the extras for her family to be enjoyed all year long. Ellen had many friends through organizations like the St. Barbara’s Alter Society and the Red Hats Club. She and Raymond were members of the Moose Lodge in Jerseyville, where they spent many Saturdays dancing the night away.
Ellen had many jobs during her almost 97 years from picking apples to cleaning homes, the one she was most known for was running the duck picking shed. Ellen and her family spent many duck seasons cleaning the harvest of the local duck hunters. Ellen was also an avid sports fan, her favorite sport being softball. She would tell stories of her fearless sliding ability and enjoyed hearing about her homerun – in which she never touched a base as she ran around the diamond. She could often be found at the Batchtown ballpark watching her family play ball games. Fishing was also a passion of Ellen’s. It was entertaining to watch her out fish everyone. Her competitive nature carried over to Rummy and Dominoes, games she could never lose.
Ellen was blessed with an amazing family during her time here on Earth. She is survived by her children, Larry (Marcia) Klocke, Linda Snyder, Terry (Mary Lu) Klocke, Keith (Hope) Klocke, son-in-law David Strasser, 15 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way. Also surviving are her brothers Virgil (Betty) Klaas, Aloys (Marie) Klaas, Dan (Viv) Klass. Ellen was met at the heavenly gates by her husband Raymond, daughter Betty Jane Strasser, son-in-law Charles Snyder, granddaughters Jerica Klocke and Melody Strasser, grandson Mitchell Holland and siblings Oma Lee Longnecker, Erma Dell Kiel, Charlie, Jim, and Merlin Klaas.
Ellen lived a full life as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and instilled good values in her children and grandchildren that have served them well. One look at Ellen’s kitchen wall and one could see what an incredible legacy this matriarch was leaving behind.
Visitation will be Wednesday July 5, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin.
Funeral Mass will be held Thursday July 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Barbara’s Catholic Church in Batchtown.
Burial to follow at St. Barbara’s Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Franke Ballpark or Calhoun Ambulance.
Online condolences can be given at www.kallalandschaaf.com.