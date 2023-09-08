Ella Pointer

Ella Jane Pointer, 82, died at 6:08 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at SSM St. Joseph’s Hospital in St. Charles, Missouri.
She was born on December 5, 1940 in Carrollton, Illinois to Delbert and Elzina (Abbott) Morris and was a 1959 graduate of Jersey Community High School.
She married Edward Eugene Pointer on October 31, 1959 at Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville and together their marriage has been blessed with 63 wonderful years of memories.
Ella Jane was a longtime and faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville, and was a loving and devoted Wife, Mom and Grandma. She loved caring for others, especially children. She served as a pre-school instructor at Kiddie Kollege in Jerseyville, as well as at assisting with Trinity Lutheran Church pre-school program while residing in Beardstown.
Surviving are three children, Edward Eugene Pointer Jr. of Bethalto; Eric John (Shelly) Pointer of Jerseyville and Erinn Elizabeth (Thomas) Elledge of South Roxana; seven grandchildren, Blake Pointer, Erica Fitzgerald, Jordan Fox, Carissa Vahle, Taylor Pointer, Hayleigh Yenne and Paige Elledge; seven great grandchildren, Carter, Madi, Josie, Jack, Cooper, Apollo and Tucker; a sister, Priscilla Lane of Dow; as well as two brothers, Gilbert Morris of Jerseyville and Delbert Morris of Alabama.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Benny Morris.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Monday, September 11, 2023 at Kane Cemetery with Rev. David Otten officiating.
For those desiring, memorials may be given to Hope Lutheran Church in Jerseyville, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.
